Frontears: 2023-06-05

- yearlings – gone are the days
- hagol – hate
- bloom – rock school
- the cockroaches – shes the one
- the amcats – truck shop
- bloom – wake up
- hoo gurus – whats my scene
- midnight oils – dont want to be the one
- little ice age – outer contol
- grass stains – tone of voice
- kinswood – why should i let you go
- leafinger – the lonely rd
- canned heat – on the road again
- lily and the drum – jump right on inn
- squid jag – too slow
- hayseed dixe – whole lotto Rosie
- twine – my god
- the maggie pills – freeddon club
- bload sucking freaks – suck more piss
- mudhoney – little dogs
- black orchid – time
- peguiins – darkness
- spoon – sugar babies
- the cat empire – rock n roll
- steph wood – my good friend
- bird detective – the nosiebleeed section
- jakes Amy – squeeze
- liquid phoenix – jump
- jerk – just what need
- jet – roll over dj
- jamiroquai – supersonic
- the lizards – no future
- one planet – bob marleey
