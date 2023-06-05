Frontears: 2023-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2023

  1. yearlings – gone are the days
  2. hagol – hate
  3. bloom – rock school
  4. the cockroaches – shes the one
  5. the amcats – truck shop
  6. bloom – wake up
  7. hoo gurus – whats my scene
  8. midnight oils – dont want to be the one
  9. little ice age – outer contol
  10. grass stains – tone of voice
  11. kinswood – why should i let you go
  12. leafinger – the lonely rd
  13. canned heat – on the road again
  14. lily and the drum – jump right on inn
  15. squid jag – too slow
  16. hayseed dixe – whole lotto Rosie
  17. twine – my god
  18. the maggie pills – freeddon club
  19. bload sucking freaks – suck more piss
  20. mudhoney – little dogs
  21. black orchid – time
  22. peguiins – darkness
  23. spoon – sugar babies
  24. the cat empire – rock n roll
  25. steph wood – my good friend
  26. bird detective – the nosiebleeed section
  27. jakes Amy – squeeze
  28. liquid phoenix – jump
  29. jerk – just what need
  30. jet – roll over dj
  31. jamiroquai – supersonic
  32. the lizards – no future
  33. one planet – bob marleey
