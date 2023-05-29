Frontears: 2023-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2023

  1. down and out – paper skin
  2. belly – feed the tree
  3. the gamma rays – the rocket man
  4. the art of flying kites – keep on
  5. pigsus – three
  6. bird detectve – another wasted Sunday
  7. big heavy stuff – big mouth
  8. athlliec teenage jogges – birds
  9. magic dirt – ice
  10. custard – girls like that do”t go for guys like us
  11. regurgator – black bugs
  12. dallas crane – dirty harts
  13. the fiddle chicks – cold mountain
  14. fur – jimmy Rodgers
  15. the white room – halo
  16. the backseat romos – never wanted
  17. ripe – something fierce
  18. William street strikers – sunday on my mind
  19. twine – my god
  20. buffo tom – summer
  21. josh abrahams ft amil – addicted to bass
  22. hocus pocus – heres johnny
  23. chop – jam 3
  24. underground lovers – looking for rain
  25. cosmic psychos – whip me
  26. fury – shapes of three
  27. the falling trees – rebound
  28. 28 days – sand
  29. ed kupper – the way i made you feel
