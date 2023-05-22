Frontears: 2023-05-22

- AC/DC – soul stripper
- the offspring – come out to play
- spud gun – spud hop
- cop shop – retun of th fuzz
- west thebarton – George Michel
- the lab – i will find you
- Tex perking and the fat rubber band – brand new man
- hunky punkes – drink it all
- little red – coca cola
- special patrol group – take breath
- chop – jam3
- the story of – the sevnth day
- the superjesus – second sun
- the living end – west end riot
- liz phair – `polyester bride
- lash – take me away
- the little Stevie – grandma
- opm – heaven is a halpipe
- optic – against the rain
- swomp kitteh – in my shes
- nws – straight outa Compton
- hilltop hoods – what a great night
- teenage jones – superglue
- the molting vultures – the grace
- stange brew – rock n roll addict
- x – johnny hit and run paulne
- the cure – forest
- home for the def – animal shack
