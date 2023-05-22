Frontears: 2023-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2023

  1. AC/DC – soul stripper
  2. the offspring – come out to play
  3. spud gun – spud hop
  4. cop shop – retun of th fuzz
  5. west thebarton – George Michel
  6. the lab – i will find you
  7. Tex perking and the fat rubber band – brand new man
  8. hunky punkes – drink it all
  9. little red – coca cola
  10. special patrol group – take breath
  11. chop – jam3
  12. the story of – the sevnth day
  13. the superjesus – second sun
  14. the living end – west end riot
  15. liz phair – `polyester bride
  16. lash – take me away
  17. the little Stevie – grandma
  18. opm – heaven is a halpipe
  19. optic – against the rain
  20. swomp kitteh – in my shes
  21. nws – straight outa Compton
  22. hilltop hoods – what a great night
  23. teenage jones – superglue
  24. the molting vultures – the grace
  25. stange brew – rock n roll addict
  26. x – johnny hit and run paulne
  27. the cure – forest
  28. home for the def – animal shack
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-05-22

Current track

Title

Artist