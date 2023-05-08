Frontears: 2023-05-08

  1. Emily Cole – run
  2. scared wired little guys – south Australia
  3. cream feeder – gravity
  4. tori Amos – cornflakes girl
  5. Tex Perkins and the fat rubber band – noboady owes you nothing
  6. fluffy – boys club
  7. the social surgeons – landlord
  8. sons of zoku – earth chat
  9. sliverchair – tomrrow
  10. angelik – last worlds
  11. Isabel rubble – story of a river
  12. sonic youth – kool thing
  13. dinosaur jr – feel the pain
  14. bon Scott & fraternity – livestock
  15. deep purple – anyone daughter
  16. pat benatar – all fire up
  17. feed the fire – blood red sea
  18. ptl – failure
  19. chainsaw preachers – feeder
  20. severd head – dead eyes opened
  21. rebecca empire – atomic electric
  22. violet harlot – foot mad
  23. the moon mountaineer – culmlus eyes
  24. carl dover – turn it on
  25. the angels – am i gonna see your face again
  26. black belt jones – wake up call
  27. the stone roses – she bang the drum
  28. kat bush – running up the hill
