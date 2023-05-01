Frontears: 2023-05-01

Written by on May 1, 2023

  1. lilly and the drum – rain dance
  2. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  3. violet harlot – demon girl
  4. beast of bourbon – chase the dragon
  5. blow up Betty – i forget
  6. cosmic storm – hay girl
  7. cull the band – burn in hell
  8. last days of kali – goodbye
  9. killing heidi – astral boy
  10. tumbleweed – hanging around
  11. loaed – sunday driver
  12. house of pain – jumper around
  13. good charlotte – dance floor amthems
  14. witch split – daddy
  15. chainsaw preachers – its never you
  16. emergency crank radio – say anything
  17. the packets – surrounded by dickheads
  18. midnight oils – rising seas
  19. dexys midnight runners – im just looking
  20. Jackson firebird – crock rockin
  21. born of dust – circles
  22. jimi Hendrix – hay joe
  23. pool toy – festival state
  24. goon sax – she know
  25. the empty threats – evil eye
  26. fighterplot – fall to your knees
  27. coldwave – ice cold
  28. lola – billionaire
  29. twine – seachange
  30. poly&the statics – gerlog robot
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-05-01

Current track

Title

Artist