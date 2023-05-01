Frontears: 2023-05-01

- lilly and the drum – rain dance
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- violet harlot – demon girl
- beast of bourbon – chase the dragon
- blow up Betty – i forget
- cosmic storm – hay girl
- cull the band – burn in hell
- last days of kali – goodbye
- killing heidi – astral boy
- tumbleweed – hanging around
- loaed – sunday driver
- house of pain – jumper around
- good charlotte – dance floor amthems
- witch split – daddy
- chainsaw preachers – its never you
- emergency crank radio – say anything
- the packets – surrounded by dickheads
- midnight oils – rising seas
- dexys midnight runners – im just looking
- Jackson firebird – crock rockin
- born of dust – circles
- jimi Hendrix – hay joe
- pool toy – festival state
- goon sax – she know
- the empty threats – evil eye
- fighterplot – fall to your knees
- coldwave – ice cold
- lola – billionaire
- twine – seachange
- poly&the statics – gerlog robot
