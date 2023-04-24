Frontears: 2023-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2023

  1. lola – billionaire
  2. aura – piece alright
  3. west theb – gorge Michael
  4. surf terror panic – surf mumma
  5. masters apprentices – turn up your radio
  6. crazy joe – clocksucker
  7. nokturnl – new ear
  8. pj Harvey – the wicked tongue
  9. papa roach – dead cell
  10. Florence + machine – just girl
  11. sulker – naughty
  12. flying colours – lost then found
  13. hit jackpot – clowns
  14. chicks on speed – fashion
  15. beth orton – stolen car
  16. meatrbeaters – fist up
  17. band of colour – whole in two
  18. meatrbeaters – coab
  19. kingswood – home
  20. street legal – hair today gone tomorrow
  21. redgum – i was only 19
  22. band of colour – backwards
  23. the baker suite – every time
  24. the bite – money
  25. the barflys – too busy looking good
  26. the darkness – in love
  27. the creal sea – the honeymoon is over
  28. chainsaw preachers – new normal
