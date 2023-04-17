Frontears: 2023-04-17

  1. babes are wolf – war
  2. lola – billionaire
  3. soursob bob – like your art
  4. psychedelia – the story of zachery & marylou
  5. bon Scott – round and round and round
  6. my Cherie – healing in glammer sun
  7. the screaming jets – dream on
  8. the aves – the city
  9. spiderbit – footy
  10. summerflake – last summer
  11. ride into the sun – im just dandy
  12. cop shop – rerun of the fuzz
  13. perljam – alive
  14. kitchen witch – shock
  15. nfl – choo choo
  16. Olympic bingo – Olympic bingo
  17. toxic shock – animals
  18. frenzel rhomb – where do drug dearlers take there kids
  19. pink floyed – on the run
  20. metallica – 72 seasons
  21. taking back Sunday – sink into me
  22. pigasus – blood and shit
  23. AC/DC – let there be light
  24. last day of kalil – goodbye
  25. palcebo – for what it worth
  26. coldwave – twenty two
  27. rhys howlett – eagle on the hill
