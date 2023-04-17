Frontears: 2023-04-17

- babes are wolf – war
- lola – billionaire
- soursob bob – like your art
- psychedelia – the story of zachery & marylou
- bon Scott – round and round and round
- my Cherie – healing in glammer sun
- the screaming jets – dream on
- the aves – the city
- spiderbit – footy
- summerflake – last summer
- ride into the sun – im just dandy
- cop shop – rerun of the fuzz
- perljam – alive
- kitchen witch – shock
- nfl – choo choo
- Olympic bingo – Olympic bingo
- toxic shock – animals
- frenzel rhomb – where do drug dearlers take there kids
- pink floyed – on the run
- metallica – 72 seasons
- taking back Sunday – sink into me
- pigasus – blood and shit
- AC/DC – let there be light
- last day of kalil – goodbye
- palcebo – for what it worth
- coldwave – twenty two
- rhys howlett – eagle on the hill
Reader's opinions