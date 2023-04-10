Frontears: 2023-04-10

April 10, 2023

  1. summer flake – barnacle bill
  2. angelik – red ress
  3. grinsoon – sickest
  4. u2 – elevation
  5. wolf burger – thrill
  6. fluffy – kill my tv
  7. the Maggie pills – hope is a risk
  8. slow clarity – gut check
  9. eels – could never take the place of your man
  10. fluffy – emilo
  11. the herd – i was only 19
  12. the cranberries – drams
  13. redgum – i was only 19
  14. the lift dwellers – disco stardust
  15. blind melon – soup
  16. pool toy – lottery
  17. raven – angwuy
  18. the cruel sea – cocaine
  19. john butler trio – better man
  20. ministry – Jesus built my hotrod
  21. spiderbiat – outta my head
  22. ben gel & boneyeard saints – police line do cross
  23. placebo – special k
  24. star ten hash – pornography
  25. little ice age – rolling along
  26. george – specal ones
  27. coke – black limousine
  28. regitator – everyday formula
  29. the mavis’s – naughty boy
  30. nine ince nails – happiness in slavery
  31. dina ah naid – i go off
