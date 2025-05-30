Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-30



  1. The Empty Threats – Wasted Time
  2. Agoraphobic Nosebleed – First National Stem Cell and Clone
  3. Fi Claus – Friday song
  4. Boy Kill Boy – Friday – Friday
  5. PJ Harvey – One time too many
  6. The beta Band – Squares
  7. Zero 7 – Distractions
  8. CULL THE BAND – OSLO BLOODBATH PT. II: I DON’T CARE
  9. The Love Mussels – Somebody Get Me A Gun
  10. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  11. Norman Gunston – Thriller
  12. “Weird Al” Yankovic – eBay
  13. Scared Weird Little Guys – Volvo Man
  14. The Robertson Brothers – Rich Man
  15. Arva Vells – Crazy over you
  16. Murray Wever – Something more to find
  17. Area 7 – Dont talk to me
  18. Dan Potthast – Tokyo
  19. Madona – Victim
  20. The Whitlams – i make hamburgers
  21. Type O Negative – Everything Dies
  22. The Twenty Second Sect – Beach
  23. repo – mongaloid
  24. The Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  25. The Mushniks – Valley Girl
