Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-23

  1. Mike Wexler – Pneuma
  2. bob evans – friday come fine
  3. Peter McIver – Everything
  4. The Sundials – Live For You
  5. 63 Deluxe – Outta Here
  6. Crash Test Dummies – The ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
  7. Butthole Surfers – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  8. The Sons – Too much of a good thing
  9. Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
  10. Ben Gel – The Baddest Man In Shit Town (2024 Remaster)
  11. Delilah Rose – Sophia
  12. Postcards from Scotland – The End or the Surrey People
  13. DJ TR!P – Troxler Effect (Cat Blood)
  14. Lemmings – No Seatbelts
  15. Hugh Dubnya – New Road
  16. Fiona Karamanlidis – WinterSong
  17. Green Trampoline – Cant Bring myself to cry
  18. The Flaming Lips – The Yeah yeah yeah song
  19. The Lemonheads – become the enemy
  20. Eagles of Death Metal – I want you so hard(boy’s bad news)
  21. Buddy Greco – Stranger in love
  22. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
  23. Tuckshop – Mirror
