Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-23

- Mike Wexler – Pneuma
- bob evans – friday come fine
- Peter McIver – Everything
- The Sundials – Live For You
- 63 Deluxe – Outta Here
- Crash Test Dummies – The ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
- Butthole Surfers – Hurdy Gurdy Man
- The Sons – Too much of a good thing
- Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
- Ben Gel – The Baddest Man In Shit Town (2024 Remaster)
- Delilah Rose – Sophia
- Postcards from Scotland – The End or the Surrey People
- DJ TR!P – Troxler Effect (Cat Blood)
- Lemmings – No Seatbelts
- Hugh Dubnya – New Road
- Fiona Karamanlidis – WinterSong
- Green Trampoline – Cant Bring myself to cry
- The Flaming Lips – The Yeah yeah yeah song
- The Lemonheads – become the enemy
- Eagles of Death Metal – I want you so hard(boy’s bad news)
- Buddy Greco – Stranger in love
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
- Tuckshop – Mirror
