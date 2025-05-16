Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-16

  1. Tuckshop – River
  2. Axe & the Ivory – Canyon Heart
  3. Angie Hart – i’m afraid of fridays
  4. Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ – Too Rolling Stoned
  5. Cypress Hill – I Wanna Get High
  6. The Great Escape – The Boy From Ipanema
  7. The Black Crowes – Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
  8. The Sexels – Take The Blame
  9. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  10. The Empty Threats – the one
  11. The Roches – Hammond Song
  12. Bad Religion – American Dream
  13. Frank Zappa – Murder By Numbers
  14. Butthole Surfers – Julio Iglesias
  15. Bob Dylan – I Believe in You
  16. The B‐52s – Rock Lobster
  17. Lemmy Caution – On The Dole
  18. Cold Chisel – Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)
  19. Terminal Twist – Wave Bye Bye
  20. EAGLES – The Greeks don”t want no freaks
  21. Purple Gang, The – Rocks In My Mouth
  22. johnny delamore – another time
