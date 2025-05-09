Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-09

- The Dust Revival Band – Zero Doubt
- Felix Mir – ís englar
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Cast – The Rain That Falls
- Real Estate – Friday
- spyder baby – raining when i go
- Mosquitos – Rainsong
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – It’s raining on prom night
- Texas Tea – raining pleasure
- Hard-Ons – Raining
- Concord Dawn – Raining blood
- Lindsay Buckland – Raining in Wrodaw
- John Williamson – raining on the rock
- Those Kodiaks – Raining in my head
- SLAYER – Raining Blood
- Buddy Holly – Raining in My Heart (stereo)
- 2 Dogs – Definitely Something
- Pauline Anna Strom – In Flight Suspension
- bhdb – Flight
- Underworld & Iggy Pop – Bells & Circles
- Moonboot Oz – You’re My Rainbow
- Don Crouse – Her Train’s Leaving Today
