Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-02

Written by on May 2, 2025

  1. Axe & the Ivory – Canyon Heart
  2. Ben Gel – Police Line Do Not Cross (Live at the Hotel Metro)
  3. Errol JM – Friday Heading North
  4. Gary Numan – Cars
  5. The Nails – 88 Lines About 44 Women
  6. Lene Lovich – New Toy
  7. BBC Presents – Death
  8. 10CC – 10cc / Dreadlock Holiday
  9. MADNESS – one step beyond
  10. Proud Scum – I Am A Rabbit
  11. Dewey Del – Sister
  12. Jelelah – The something song
  13. John Bradbury and Bill Hughes – Prelude
  14. Full Frontal Lobotomy – Insane
  15. Raven Black Night – Morbid Gladiator
  16. Tendahook – Enough is Enough
  17. Monte – Logic X
  18. Nugget – Make or breaK
  19. Cheapshot – No
  20. War Room – Shuffle
  21. Rhys Howlett – Eagle on the Hill
