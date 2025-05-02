Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-02

- Axe & the Ivory – Canyon Heart
- Ben Gel – Police Line Do Not Cross (Live at the Hotel Metro)
- Errol JM – Friday Heading North
- Gary Numan – Cars
- The Nails – 88 Lines About 44 Women
- Lene Lovich – New Toy
- BBC Presents – Death
- 10CC – 10cc / Dreadlock Holiday
- MADNESS – one step beyond
- Proud Scum – I Am A Rabbit
- Dewey Del – Sister
- Jelelah – The something song
- John Bradbury and Bill Hughes – Prelude
- Full Frontal Lobotomy – Insane
- Raven Black Night – Morbid Gladiator
- Tendahook – Enough is Enough
- Monte – Logic X
- Nugget – Make or breaK
- Cheapshot – No
- War Room – Shuffle
- Rhys Howlett – Eagle on the Hill
