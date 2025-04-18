Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-18

April 18, 2025

  1. Blue Pwr Man – Long Weekends
  2. The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
  3. Hidden Intent – Good Friday Thrash
  4. HÄGÖL – Jesus of the Cheeses (God of Friday) AKA New Song
  5. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
  6. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  7. CULL THE BAND – YOU’LL NEVER KNOW
  8. Shih-Ping Su – The Unrequited Love
  9. LED ZEPPELIN – Sick Again
  10. RUSH – digital man
  11. Phoenix – Entertainment
  12. Exploding White Mice – Goodbye Gravity
  13. birdmen paradoxyl – blood lovers
  14. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Big Girls Don”t Cry
  15. Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot
  16. my bloody valentine – cupid come
  17. S Club 7 – Bring It All Back
  18. avon – hot summer night
