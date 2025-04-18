Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-18

- Blue Pwr Man – Long Weekends
- The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
- Hidden Intent – Good Friday Thrash
- HÄGÖL – Jesus of the Cheeses (God of Friday) AKA New Song
- The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
- Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- CULL THE BAND – YOU’LL NEVER KNOW
- Shih-Ping Su – The Unrequited Love
- LED ZEPPELIN – Sick Again
- RUSH – digital man
- Phoenix – Entertainment
- Exploding White Mice – Goodbye Gravity
- birdmen paradoxyl – blood lovers
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Big Girls Don”t Cry
- Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot
- my bloody valentine – cupid come
- S Club 7 – Bring It All Back
- avon – hot summer night
