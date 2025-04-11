Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-11

  1. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  2. Raccoon City – Waiting for an Alternate Ending
  3. The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  4. Your Motive For – Last Friday
  5. Stefan Hauk – How We Get Through
  6. Electric Fields – Lore Woman
  7. War Room – Bossa 2
  8. Sexy as Shit – Willie Nelson
  9. Meatbeaters – Show us what you got
  10. Maebe – Myriad
  11. Da Lata – Pra Manha (New Sector Movements instrumental mix)
  12. ganga giri – bayami dance remix
  13. Powderfinger – Hindley Street
  14. The Cranberries (F) – Dreams
  15. Pete Wilson – the year i started getting old
  16. Black Knight – supernova
  17. Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
  18. Lush (F) – Superblast (Remix)
  19. Geek Love – Bang Bang Machine
  20. Urban Guerillas – Big Brother
  21. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  22. Graham Parker – Get Started, Start A Fire
