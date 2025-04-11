Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-11

- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Raccoon City – Waiting for an Alternate Ending
- The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
- Your Motive For – Last Friday
- Stefan Hauk – How We Get Through
- Electric Fields – Lore Woman
- War Room – Bossa 2
- Sexy as Shit – Willie Nelson
- Meatbeaters – Show us what you got
- Maebe – Myriad
- Da Lata – Pra Manha (New Sector Movements instrumental mix)
- ganga giri – bayami dance remix
- Powderfinger – Hindley Street
- The Cranberries (F) – Dreams
- Pete Wilson – the year i started getting old
- Black Knight – supernova
- Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
- Lush (F) – Superblast (Remix)
- Geek Love – Bang Bang Machine
- Urban Guerillas – Big Brother
- Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
- Graham Parker – Get Started, Start A Fire
