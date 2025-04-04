Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-04

- Aloe Vittoria – They just see the dance……….
- Junk Harmony – From April to June
- London – Friday on My Mind
- Bob Marley &/and The Wailers – This Train (BWLV) (Trad)
- Jose Gonzalez – El invento
- Fundamental Shift – Just These Crumbs
- Tim Williams and The Endless Winter – You’re An Artist
- Dr Strangeways feat Audio Grill – Reggae Racehorse
- Last Minute Heroes feat Craig T – Betray me
- Rocky Creek Band – Lonely
- Lily – Puffed Up
- The Church – Metropolis
- The Audreys – Subterranean
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- Guided by Voices – The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory
- Queen – We are the Champions
- gavin degraw – we are the champions
- Mark Taylor – Bitter Moon
- HÄGÖL – We Don’t Dance, Punk (Single)
- Jaguar Jonze – WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING?
- Modest Mouse – Lampshades on Fire
- The Fish John West Rejects – Answers
- joe dolce – marchin’ with martin luther king jr
- Tlot Tlot – Red Shoes
