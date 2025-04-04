Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-04

  1. Aloe Vittoria – They just see the dance……….
  2. Junk Harmony – From April to June
  3. London – Friday on My Mind
  4. Bob Marley &/and The Wailers – This Train (BWLV) (Trad)
  5. Jose Gonzalez – El invento
  6. Fundamental Shift – Just These Crumbs
  7. Tim Williams and The Endless Winter – You’re An Artist
  8. Dr Strangeways feat Audio Grill – Reggae Racehorse
  9. Last Minute Heroes feat Craig T – Betray me
  10. Rocky Creek Band – Lonely
  11. Lily – Puffed Up
  12. The Church – Metropolis
  13. The Audreys – Subterranean
  14. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  15. Guided by Voices – The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory
  16. Queen – We are the Champions
  17. gavin degraw – we are the champions
  18. Mark Taylor – Bitter Moon
  19. HÄGÖL – We Don’t Dance, Punk (Single)
  20. Jaguar Jonze – WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING?
  21. Modest Mouse – Lampshades on Fire
  22. The Fish John West Rejects – Answers
  23. joe dolce – marchin’ with martin luther king jr
  24. Tlot Tlot – Red Shoes
