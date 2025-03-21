Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-21

- Felix Mir – Epipelagic
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Sweeping The Floors For Slavery
- London – Friday on My Mind
- Aztecs – Friday Night’s A Great Night For Football (Aztecs Sydney Rugby League Promo – 1994)
- Jody Watley – Lovin you so
- Robin S and Mary Mary – Dance
- Bobby Heart Macabre – circus of distruction
- Nyame Bekere – Melody
- drapht – the money
- Penelope Suicide – another night alone
- kid elastic – broke 54
- Funkoars – Black Sally
- Daydream Overture – Nightclub tragedy
- miss golly gosh! – cherry ripe
- Ebenezer Nightingale – Pityabductionmercykilling
- Imogen Brave – I’m Gettin’ Outta Here
Reader's opinions