Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2025

  1. Felix Mir – Epipelagic
  2. Leitmotiv Limbo – Sweeping The Floors For Slavery
  3. London – Friday on My Mind
  4. Aztecs – Friday Night’s A Great Night For Football (Aztecs Sydney Rugby League Promo – 1994)
  5. Jody Watley – Lovin you so
  6. Robin S and Mary Mary – Dance
  7. Bobby Heart Macabre – circus of distruction
  8. Nyame Bekere – Melody
  9. drapht – the money
  10. Penelope Suicide – another night alone
  11. kid elastic – broke 54
  12. Funkoars – Black Sally
  13. Daydream Overture – Nightclub tragedy
  14. miss golly gosh! – cherry ripe
  15. Ebenezer Nightingale – Pityabductionmercykilling
  16. Imogen Brave – I’m Gettin’ Outta Here
