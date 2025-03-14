Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-14

Written by on March 14, 2025

  1. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  2. CZUCHWICKI – Drowning in Style (Lingua Fina Remix)
  3. Jock Cheese – Friday Night Shakespeare
  4. Half Man Half Biscuit – Friday Night and the Gates Are Low
  5. Amy Winehouse – Moody’s Mood For Love
  6. Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll Ride
  7. Meatbeaters – Lunch
  8. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  9. Radio Birdman – Do the pop
  10. The Saints – Wild about you
  11. The Psycho Surgeons – Horizontasl Action
  12. Babeez – Dowannalove
  13. The Reels – Nothing to say
  14. Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
  15. Josh Forner – One Night/Four Months
  16. Suedan – Mirror
  17. Sue Baker – that november
  18. Steve Ashley – Extremes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-14

Current track

Title

Artist