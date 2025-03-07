Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2025

  1. Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
  2. Raccoon City – Keeper of the Lamp featuring Cahli Blakers
  3. Redgum – Friday Night
  4. The Turtles – Somewhere Friday Night
  5. mE FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES – Mother and Child Reunion
  6. Screw 32 – Best revenge
  7. 22Jacks – So Sorry
  8. TSU Tornados – Too Busy thinking about my baby
  9. Jeanie and the Darlings – Changes
  10. Issac Hayes – The first time i ever saw your face
  11. Lyrest – This Song Is For…
  12. Main Street Light Parade – Phase
  13. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – If Not Now, Then When?
  14. Hey Harriett – Let’s Dance
  15. Joe Satriani – Mountain Song
  16. Dire Straits – Romeo and Juliet
  17. Tiles – fomo
  18. I Am Kloot – To You
  19. Susan Boyle – Unchained Melody
  20. Wrong Way Up – Full Blast
  21. Owelu Dreamhouse – Africa BaBa
