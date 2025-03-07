Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-07

- Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
- Raccoon City – Keeper of the Lamp featuring Cahli Blakers
- Redgum – Friday Night
- The Turtles – Somewhere Friday Night
- mE FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES – Mother and Child Reunion
- Screw 32 – Best revenge
- 22Jacks – So Sorry
- TSU Tornados – Too Busy thinking about my baby
- Jeanie and the Darlings – Changes
- Issac Hayes – The first time i ever saw your face
- Lyrest – This Song Is For…
- Main Street Light Parade – Phase
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – If Not Now, Then When?
- Hey Harriett – Let’s Dance
- Joe Satriani – Mountain Song
- Dire Straits – Romeo and Juliet
- Tiles – fomo
- I Am Kloot – To You
- Susan Boyle – Unchained Melody
- Wrong Way Up – Full Blast
- Owelu Dreamhouse – Africa BaBa
