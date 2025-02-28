Friday Wind Up: 2025-02-28

Written by on February 28, 2025

  1. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  2. Tenacious D – The metal
  3. LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
  4. Iron and wine – Freedom
  5. m wartd – freeedom
  6. Big Room – The Unexplained
  7. Sexy As Shit – The Weather Report
  8. The Dandy Warhols – well they’re gone ( radio edit )
  9. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  10. The Empty Threats – phone call
  11. Seamus O Music – Broken Lights
  12. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – UFO
  13. Daily Heads – Farmer Flanders
  14. australian kingswood factory – hey baby
  15. Vanglis – Chariors of Fire
  16. Catatica – Cavatina
  17. Brad Strut feat. Lee Sissing – One (Remix) + [Bonus Track] Kings Connected – Mercy
  18. Babes in Toyland – Angel Hair
  19. The Allman Brothers Band – Leave my blues at home
  20. GOON SAX – home haircuts
