Friday Wind Up: 2025-02-14

- Cull the Band – Girl I Know
- Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- David Bowie – Valentine’s Day
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Alexander Robotnick – Problemse d’amour
- Space Cowboys – Devils move
- white trash debutantes – Punk ROck Republican
- Hell Caminios – Debuggin
- Napelon Blown Apart – Do you like my hair cut
- Blow up Betty – a song far gone
- a thousands nightmares – these are my demons
- Shock Tactocs – life like a bomb
- The open season – Hold me back
- RUSTY ft. glasscat – That Summer
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Beeba Booba – Something New
- Junior – Not Die wondering
- Linus – WHat you meant
- The Bushwackers – Lachlan Tigers
- Harry Manx – Voodoo Chile
- Dillinger Escape plan – Babys first coffin
- Gorguts – Considered Dead
- King Woman – Golgotha
- The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
- Southpaw – ALL THE FEELS
- FREEGOLF – Fite The Heart
- Gypsy Brown – Stepping Stones
- Heaps Good Friends – I could eat a full packet of yo yo’s
Reader's opinions