Friday Wind Up: 2025-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2025

  1. Cull the Band – Girl I Know
  2. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  3. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  4. David Bowie – Valentine’s Day
  5. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  6. Alexander Robotnick – Problemse d’amour
  7. Space Cowboys – Devils move
  8. white trash debutantes – Punk ROck Republican
  9. Hell Caminios – Debuggin
  10. Napelon Blown Apart – Do you like my hair cut
  11. Blow up Betty – a song far gone
  12. a thousands nightmares – these are my demons
  13. Shock Tactocs – life like a bomb
  14. The open season – Hold me back
  15. RUSTY ft. glasscat – That Summer
  16. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  17. Beeba Booba – Something New
  18. Junior – Not Die wondering
  19. Linus – WHat you meant
  20. The Bushwackers – Lachlan Tigers
  21. Harry Manx – Voodoo Chile
  22. Dillinger Escape plan – Babys first coffin
  23. Gorguts – Considered Dead
  24. King Woman – Golgotha
  25. The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
  26. Southpaw – ALL THE FEELS
  27. FREEGOLF – Fite The Heart
  28. Gypsy Brown – Stepping Stones
  29. Heaps Good Friends – I could eat a full packet of yo yo’s
