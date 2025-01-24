Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-24

- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Bird Detective – Kid Presentable
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Johnny Black – Fade Away
- ANdy and the Rockits – Teddy Boy Picnic
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- Al Perry – Glue Sniffing Revival
- Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy (Live)
- Greg Were – Auburn Hair
- 28 Days – Know the Score
- Bodyjar – Fall to the Ground
- Nerf Herder – Pantera Fans in Love
- Area 7 – Himbo
- The Bloomsbury People – Witch Helen
- The Red-Lite District – I gotta know
- Teletubbies – Up and Down Dance
- Abraham and the Cassanovas – SOul Power
- Dynamic Adam and his excitements – Be a man
- Stop – Camille Bob
- Frank Zappa – the madison panty-sniffing festival
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
- deafening silence – entrapment
- Free Genie – miracle bread
Reader's opinions