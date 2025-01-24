Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2025

  1. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  2. Bird Detective – Kid Presentable
  3. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  4. Johnny Black – Fade Away
  5. ANdy and the Rockits – Teddy Boy Picnic
  6. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  7. Al Perry – Glue Sniffing Revival
  8. Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy (Live)
  9. Greg Were – Auburn Hair
  10. 28 Days – Know the Score
  11. Bodyjar – Fall to the Ground
  12. Nerf Herder – Pantera Fans in Love
  13. Area 7 – Himbo
  14. The Bloomsbury People – Witch Helen
  15. The Red-Lite District – I gotta know
  16. Teletubbies – Up and Down Dance
  17. Abraham and the Cassanovas – SOul Power
  18. Dynamic Adam and his excitements – Be a man
  19. Stop – Camille Bob
  20. Frank Zappa – the madison panty-sniffing festival
  21. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  22. Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
  23. deafening silence – entrapment
  24. Free Genie – miracle bread
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2025-01-24

Current track

Title

Artist