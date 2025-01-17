Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-17

- The Killgirls – Nothing Gets Out
- DROPSINK – Animal
- Brian Cunningham – Amenoia
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- The Hard Ons – The Girl in the Sweater
- Flash and the Pan – Down Among the Dead men
- Divinyls – Science Fiction
- Alex Kaech & His Keikis – Tiny Bubbles
- Silverchair – Pastel Paint Princess
- Jebidah – Supposed to say
- Alex Lloyd – Lucky Star
- The Manics – TV Cops
- Elliott Smith – LA
- Xylouris White – Old School Sousta
- Rope Society – Sounding Line
- The Wolfgang Press – Sad Surfer
- The Spazzys – Creep
- Pearl Jam – Masters of War (Live)
- Dixie Chicks – Travelin Soldier
- John Fogerty – Fortunate Son
- Michael Garrison – to the other side of the sky
- Iasos – Lueena Coast
- The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship
- Mod Con – Ammo
- rhys howlett – vegemite on toast
Reader's opinions