Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-17

Written by on January 17, 2025

  1. The Killgirls – Nothing Gets Out
  2. DROPSINK – Animal
  3. Brian Cunningham – Amenoia
  4. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  5. The Hard Ons – The Girl in the Sweater
  6. Flash and the Pan – Down Among the Dead men
  7. Divinyls – Science Fiction
  8. Alex Kaech & His Keikis – Tiny Bubbles
  9. Silverchair – Pastel Paint Princess
  10. Jebidah – Supposed to say
  11. Alex Lloyd – Lucky Star
  12. The Manics – TV Cops
  13. Elliott Smith – LA
  14. Xylouris White – Old School Sousta
  15. Rope Society – Sounding Line
  16. The Wolfgang Press – Sad Surfer
  17. The Spazzys – Creep
  18. Pearl Jam – Masters of War (Live)
  19. Dixie Chicks – Travelin Soldier
  20. John Fogerty – Fortunate Son
  21. Michael Garrison – to the other side of the sky
  22. Iasos – Lueena Coast
  23. The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship
  24. Mod Con – Ammo
  25. rhys howlett – vegemite on toast
