Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2025

  1. Project M_Tone – Bright Eyes – ft. Sara Depp
  2. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  3. Frank Justin – Hold On
  4. Bob Marley &/and The Wailers – Three Little Birds
  5. Haydamaky – Sing, even if you got no bread
  6. Binder and Kreiglstein – Daddy
  7. BOOM PAM – Wedditing song
  8. Birdmen Paradoxyl – Thoughts Of A Grey Man
  9. Bigg – Next 2 U
  10. Black Book – Coffee On The Balcony
  11. Dedlee – 32 lines
  12. Blunted + Lazy Grey – Fizz-La
  13. Urban Poets – Phat Sax
  14. Wex Dabbler – Aussie Bonds
  15. Greg Were – Auburn Hair
  16. Dr Chris & The Redeemers – Remember It All
  17. Candy Q – devil on my back
  18. The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
  19. Formidable Vegetable – Buy Nothing
  20. Art Leonard – Our Don Bradman
  21. Mike McClellan – An Enigmatiic man
  22. Jon Williamson – Sir Don
  23. Free Genie – House of Love
  24. The Gels – I wanna be a ramone
  25. Japanese Breakfast – Tactics
  26. Bromham – Lords Of Northcote
  27. Radiohead – Palo Alto
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2025-01-10

Current track

Title

Artist