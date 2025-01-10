Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-10

- Project M_Tone – Bright Eyes – ft. Sara Depp
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Frank Justin – Hold On
- Bob Marley &/and The Wailers – Three Little Birds
- Haydamaky – Sing, even if you got no bread
- Binder and Kreiglstein – Daddy
- BOOM PAM – Wedditing song
- Birdmen Paradoxyl – Thoughts Of A Grey Man
- Bigg – Next 2 U
- Black Book – Coffee On The Balcony
- Dedlee – 32 lines
- Blunted + Lazy Grey – Fizz-La
- Urban Poets – Phat Sax
- Wex Dabbler – Aussie Bonds
- Greg Were – Auburn Hair
- Dr Chris & The Redeemers – Remember It All
- Candy Q – devil on my back
- The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
- Formidable Vegetable – Buy Nothing
- Art Leonard – Our Don Bradman
- Mike McClellan – An Enigmatiic man
- Jon Williamson – Sir Don
- Free Genie – House of Love
- The Gels – I wanna be a ramone
- Japanese Breakfast – Tactics
- Bromham – Lords Of Northcote
- Radiohead – Palo Alto
