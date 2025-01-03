Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2025

  1. BLACK CHROME – Living Next Door To Alice
  2. The Ventures – La Bamba
  3. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  4. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  5. Katrina Caton – for Beth
  6. Josh Forner – Eggshells
  7. Goldentone – Morning Song
  8. Vibravoid – Colour Your Mind [Tyrnaround cover]
  9. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  10. Beeba Booba – Ghost Song
  11. Strike X – Special K
  12. White Collar Carosel – Sky
  13. Zulya and the Children of the Underground – ЗЕЛЕНАЯ ПУРГА/Green Storm
  14. Lesbians on Ecstasy – Tell Me Does She Love the Bass
  15. Blue Jay – Left on the Vine
  16. White Collar Carosel – The find
  17. Attatchment Theory – I feel it
  18. Hells Hoist – Get 2 no u
  19. The packets – She thinks im a cunt
  20. Benny Gap & the Spankers – Jerking off
  21. John Lennon – I Found Out (Ultimate Mix)
  22. Shaggy w/Rayvon – In The Summertime (’96 Version)
  23. Tlot Tlot – Love Potion #9
  24. anna maria louisa theresa – john farnham is satan…
  25. hurdy gurdy – maniac
  26. The Strokes – 12:51
  27. Iron Butterfly – My mirage
  28. Yello – Pinball Cha Cha (Club Mix)
