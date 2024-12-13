Friday Wind Up: 2024-12-13

- caribou (formerly manitoba) – sandy
- Chicks On Speed And The Noheads – Ten thousand years
- Cornershop – Jason Donovan / Tessa Sanderson
- Coldhands. – MoonBounce
- The Public Servants – On Leave
- airport city shuffle – fridays song
- The Bearded Clams – destiny
- Mr B & Mr C – Saturday Night Paulie
- Manic Street Preachers – Last Christmas (live)
- Simon and/& Garfunkel – A Hazy Shade of Winter
- The 12th Man – “…You Were Born…”
- Morecambe & Wise and The Beatles – Boys, What I Was Thinking (comedy)
- Angletrax – Shepherds Bush
- Talking Heads – Cities
- The Tamlins – Last Christmas
- Jethro Tull – Another Christmas song
- THE HUW JOSEPH EXPERIENCE – 2 sleeps til xmas
- The Everly Brothers – Love Hurts
- William Shatner – She Blinded Me With Science feat. Bootsy Collins & Patrick Moraz
- Marianne Faithfull – The Ballad of Lucy Jordan
- Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
- Avalon Kane – Unseen
- Freedom of Fear – Nebula
- Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rockin” Chair
