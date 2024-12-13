Friday Wind Up: 2024-12-13

  1. caribou (formerly manitoba) – sandy
  2. Chicks On Speed And The Noheads – Ten thousand years
  3. Cornershop – Jason Donovan / Tessa Sanderson
  4. Coldhands. – MoonBounce
  5. The Public Servants – On Leave
  6. airport city shuffle – fridays song
  7. The Bearded Clams – destiny
  8. Mr B & Mr C – Saturday Night Paulie
  9. Manic Street Preachers – Last Christmas (live)
  10. Simon and/& Garfunkel – A Hazy Shade of Winter
  11. The 12th Man – “…You Were Born…”
  12. Morecambe & Wise and The Beatles – Boys, What I Was Thinking (comedy)
  13. Angletrax – Shepherds Bush
  14. Talking Heads – Cities
  15. The Tamlins – Last Christmas
  16. Jethro Tull – Another Christmas song
  17. THE HUW JOSEPH EXPERIENCE – 2 sleeps til xmas
  18. The Everly Brothers – Love Hurts
  19. William Shatner – She Blinded Me With Science feat. Bootsy Collins & Patrick Moraz
  20. Marianne Faithfull – The Ballad of Lucy Jordan
  21. Bromham – We’ve Got Friends
  22. Avalon Kane – Unseen
  23. Freedom of Fear – Nebula
  24. Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rockin” Chair
