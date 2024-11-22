Friday Wind Up: 2024-11-22

  1. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  2. Nathan Hui-Yi – NO REGRETS
  3. Chris Cheney – Still Got Friday On My Mind
  4. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  5. Pearl Jam – Daughter
  6. Marion Road – show you how
  7. cold – no-one
  8. Brad – 8 O’Clock
  9. GOAT GIRL – Gossip
  10. Bipolar Explorer (c/p. 2024 Slugg Records) – Second Vision
  11. X – Big Black X
  12. Belial Pelegrim – Operation Ajax
  13. Peter Cat Recording Co. – Suddenly
  14. Sad Sad Tim – Tree In My House
  15. Kultar Ahluwalia – Postcode Switch
  16. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  17. Offspring – Self Esteem
  18. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Havana Affair
  19. Bad Religion – Out Of Hand
  20. Less Than Jake – Anchor
  21. After Dark – Party Lady
  22. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  23. RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – JOBSEEKER
  24. Freedom of Fear – Gatekeeper
