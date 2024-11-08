Friday Wind Up: 2024-11-08

November 8, 2024

  1. The Word – Play All Day
  2. The Spell – The Devil Is American
  3. Robyn Hitchcock – The President
  4. Robyn Hitchcock – The Cross, The Dollar & The Gun
  5. The Ugly’s – Wake Up My Mind
  6. The State Library – For Better Or Worse
  7. The Little Blue Bees – Watcha Gonna Do
  8. Bluebottle Kiss – Harold Holt
  9. Screamfeeder – Triple Hook
  10. Brando Rising – Lust For Adoration
  11. Evil Elvis – Devil Child
  12. Young Modern – Lies
  13. Prettymess – Rescue Me
  14. Martha Velez – Swamp Man
  15. The Watson Twins – Just Like Heaven
  16. The Cure – All I Ever Am
  17. Neon Machine – Ghosts
  18. Peak Twins – Water
  19. Butterfly Boucher – 5678!
  20. Ruby For Lucy – One Day
  21. The Scholars – Can’t Stop The Scholars
  22. The War Room – The Trouble With Me
  23. The Buoys – Subject A
  24. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  25. Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Happy People
  26. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  27. The Leisure Society – Cars
  28. Sarah Humphreys – Waiting To Burn
  29. Millie – Enoch Power
