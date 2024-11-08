Friday Wind Up: 2024-11-08

- The Word – Play All Day
- The Spell – The Devil Is American
- Robyn Hitchcock – The President
- Robyn Hitchcock – The Cross, The Dollar & The Gun
- The Ugly’s – Wake Up My Mind
- The State Library – For Better Or Worse
- The Little Blue Bees – Watcha Gonna Do
- Bluebottle Kiss – Harold Holt
- Screamfeeder – Triple Hook
- Brando Rising – Lust For Adoration
- Evil Elvis – Devil Child
- Young Modern – Lies
- Prettymess – Rescue Me
- Martha Velez – Swamp Man
- The Watson Twins – Just Like Heaven
- The Cure – All I Ever Am
- Neon Machine – Ghosts
- Peak Twins – Water
- Butterfly Boucher – 5678!
- Ruby For Lucy – One Day
- The Scholars – Can’t Stop The Scholars
- The War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Buoys – Subject A
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Happy People
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The Leisure Society – Cars
- Sarah Humphreys – Waiting To Burn
- Millie – Enoch Power
Reader's opinions