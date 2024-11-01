Friday Wind Up: 2024-11-01

  1. Ride – Repetition
  2. Greg Williams – The Things That Make Me Happy
  3. The Melodics – Take Me Away
  4. ESG – UFO
  5. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  6. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  7. Mr. Whippy – Roger Moore Eyebrows
  8. Trafalgar – Taciturn Reflections / Ocean Breakup (Reprise)
  9. The U-Bombs – On The Cover Of The Roadrunner
  10. The Tullamarines – Loser
  11. James Mastro – Right Words To The Wrong Song
  12. Emma Swift – The Man In Me
  13. Lucinda Williams – No Expectations
  14. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  15. Brous – Streamers
  16. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  17. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  18. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  19. John Cale – Davies & Wales
  20. The The – Life After Life
  21. Andy Partridge – Seesaw
  22. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Angry Penguins & The Ern Malley Hoax
  23. Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – You Don’t Know Lonely
  24. Speedboat – The Monk
  25. Beth Hart – You Still Got Me
  26. Beth Hart – Little Heartbreak Girl
  27. Snarski Vs Snarski – Who’s Watching Who
