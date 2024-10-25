Friday Wind Up: 2024-10-25

Written by on October 25, 2024

  1. Uncle Ahmed – synthetic sunset
  2. Nathan Hui-Yi – NO REGRETS
  3. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  4. Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh and Pearl Tassell – New American Century
  5. OSEES – ZIPPER
  6. The Riot Squad – I take it that we’re through
  7. Katch 22 – Major Catatrophe
  8. Marc B Olan – Hippy Gumbo
  9. Geoff Lawancres Band – Testament
  10. Robert Childs – Off the air
  11. Bian Hickman – The noose
  12. Fa$t Company – Double XP Weekend
  13. DIVISION – Regenerate
  14. Cull the Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  15. songs of green pheasant – king friday
  16. Nice Biscuit – Discomfort
  17. Tony Allen & The Champs – Night Owl
  18. The Collegians – Zoom Zoom Zoom
  19. Ramones – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School
  20. David Upton – Mean Heart
  21. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket man
  22. Sophia’s Return – Flirt
  23. Siouxie and the Banshees – bring me the head of a preacher man
  24. avon – dust
