Friday Wind Up: 2024-10-25

- Uncle Ahmed – synthetic sunset
- Nathan Hui-Yi – NO REGRETS
- The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
- Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh and Pearl Tassell – New American Century
- OSEES – ZIPPER
- The Riot Squad – I take it that we’re through
- Katch 22 – Major Catatrophe
- Marc B Olan – Hippy Gumbo
- Geoff Lawancres Band – Testament
- Robert Childs – Off the air
- Bian Hickman – The noose
- Fa$t Company – Double XP Weekend
- DIVISION – Regenerate
- Cull the Band – Serpent’s Kiss
- songs of green pheasant – king friday
- Nice Biscuit – Discomfort
- Tony Allen & The Champs – Night Owl
- The Collegians – Zoom Zoom Zoom
- Ramones – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School
- David Upton – Mean Heart
- The Gamma Rays – The Rocket man
- Sophia’s Return – Flirt
- Siouxie and the Banshees – bring me the head of a preacher man
- avon – dust
