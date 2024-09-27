Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-27

  1. newager – cosmic manar
  2. Groove Terminator – World Hold On
  3. a-love – friday
  4. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  5. cumgirl8 – Karma Police
  6. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  7. The B‐52s – 6060‒842
  8. Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
  9. Sexy as Shit – This Is Sexy
  10. Willebrant – some things considered (live studio session)
  11. Heaven’s Chair – Chest Push
  12. Mystery Band – Untitled Track
  13. Phương Tâm – Buồn Lên Thành Phố (The Sadness of the City)
  14. Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
  15. KIMTrangy – LALALA
  16. Spindickle – he good lookin
  17. Fear and loathing – kawliga
  18. The Clash – London Calling
  19. Franz Ferdinand – Outsiders
  20. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  21. The goolies – Rapid Bay
  22. Les Goolies – Dandy At The End Of The World
