Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-27

- newager – cosmic manar
- Groove Terminator – World Hold On
- a-love – friday
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- cumgirl8 – Karma Police
- Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
- The B‐52s – 6060‒842
- Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
- Sexy as Shit – This Is Sexy
- Willebrant – some things considered (live studio session)
- Heaven’s Chair – Chest Push
- Mystery Band – Untitled Track
- Phương Tâm – Buồn Lên Thành Phố (The Sadness of the City)
- Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
- KIMTrangy – LALALA
- Spindickle – he good lookin
- Fear and loathing – kawliga
- The Clash – London Calling
- Franz Ferdinand – Outsiders
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- The goolies – Rapid Bay
- Les Goolies – Dandy At The End Of The World
