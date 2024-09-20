Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-20

- CZUCHWICKI – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
- Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
- Nancy Sinatra – Friday’s child
- The Tullamarines – Loser
- Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter
- Chickensalt – Wanderlust
- Alcohol Licks – Suspicious Mindz
- David Bowie – Space Oddity
- Marley Love ft Jesse Francis – Blessed Life
- Pornography – Pug
- The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
- baby animals – painless
- TISM – ’70s Football
- Fear And Loathing – state i’m in
- Circus Murders – Smoked Salmon
- Dune Rats – Cheap Skate
- Charles Jenkins – 9 Drunk Priest
- Ariel – Chicken Shit
- The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (2019 mix)
- Ashtray Boy – Chicken
- Ringo Starr – I’m the greatest
- The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
- The Crazies – Down At The Crossroads
- glamville – octopus day
Reader's opinions