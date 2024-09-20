Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-20

  1. CZUCHWICKI – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
  2. Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
  3. Nancy Sinatra – Friday’s child
  4. The Tullamarines – Loser
  5. Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter
  6. Chickensalt – Wanderlust
  7. Alcohol Licks – Suspicious Mindz
  8. David Bowie – Space Oddity
  9. Marley Love ft Jesse Francis – Blessed Life
  10. Pornography – Pug
  11. The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
  12. baby animals – painless
  13. TISM – ’70s Football
  14. Fear And Loathing – state i’m in
  15. Circus Murders – Smoked Salmon
  16. Dune Rats – Cheap Skate
  17. Charles Jenkins – 9 Drunk Priest
  18. Ariel – Chicken Shit
  19. The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (2019 mix)
  20. Ashtray Boy – Chicken
  21. Ringo Starr – I’m the greatest
  22. The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
  23. The Crazies – Down At The Crossroads
  24. glamville – octopus day
