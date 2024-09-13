Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-13

- Local Man – High Pants
- Alexander Flood – Impatience
- Universal Dust – Feel Your Love
- LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
- The Empty Threats – U
- The Birthday Party – Cry
- C Turtle – Shake It Down
- GRINDERMAN – go tell the women
- Jeff Buckley – Nightmares By The Sea
- Carla Lippis – Rendezvous
- Graney, Dave & Moore, Clare – The long train of misery
- Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
- The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian Holiday
- The Streets – Turn the Page
- Bjork – One Day
- Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Kilometres (single)
- Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs – Mashed Potato
- The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
- The Waifs – Done And Dusted
- Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger
- CENTRAL DELI BAND – goldfingerin’ mofo
Reader's opinions