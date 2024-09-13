Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2024

  1. Local Man – High Pants
  2. Alexander Flood – Impatience
  3. Universal Dust – Feel Your Love
  4. LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
  5. The Empty Threats – U
  6. The Birthday Party – Cry
  7. C Turtle – Shake It Down
  8. GRINDERMAN – go tell the women
  9. Jeff Buckley – Nightmares By The Sea
  10. Carla Lippis – Rendezvous
  11. Graney, Dave & Moore, Clare – The long train of misery
  12. Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
  13. The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian Holiday
  14. The Streets – Turn the Page
  15. Bjork – One Day
  16. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Kilometres (single)
  17. Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs – Mashed Potato
  18. The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  19. The Waifs – Done And Dusted
  20. Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger
  21. CENTRAL DELI BAND – goldfingerin’ mofo
