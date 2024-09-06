Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-06

- Eluize – Sun Birds
- Hagol – DEATH MERGE
- Scum Vegas – Friday Night Carnaria
- K. D. Lang & The Reclines – friday dance promenade
- Guillaume SoloAcoustic – Dole Bludga
- Blow Up Betty – Just not in my arms
- zkye – breaking point
- Betty Davis – Politician Man
- Echo & the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
- The Jazz Crusaders – Appointment in Ghana
- CONEHEADS – blitzkrieg bop
- clamor – over the news
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh and Pearl Tassell – Plenty Of Fish
- Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man
- The Prisoners – Deceiving Eye
- The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
- Cat Stevens – Rubylove
- Bon Iver – Holyfields,
- Billy Bragg – A New England
- Sampa the Great – Rhymes to the East
- Swimsuit – Hardtimes
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- DEVO – I’m A Potato
- The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
