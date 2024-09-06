Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2024

  1. Eluize – Sun Birds
  2. Hagol – DEATH MERGE
  3. Scum Vegas – Friday Night Carnaria
  4. K. D. Lang & The Reclines – friday dance promenade
  5. Guillaume SoloAcoustic – Dole Bludga
  6. Blow Up Betty – Just not in my arms
  7. zkye – breaking point
  8. Betty Davis – Politician Man
  9. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  10. The Jazz Crusaders – Appointment in Ghana
  11. CONEHEADS – blitzkrieg bop
  12. clamor – over the news
  13. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  14. Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh and Pearl Tassell – Plenty Of Fish
  15. Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man
  16. The Prisoners – Deceiving Eye
  17. The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
  18. Cat Stevens – Rubylove
  19. Bon Iver – Holyfields,
  20. Billy Bragg – A New England
  21. Sampa the Great – Rhymes to the East
  22. Swimsuit – Hardtimes
  23. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  24. DEVO – I’m A Potato
  25. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  26. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2024-09-06

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-09-06

Current track

Title

Artist