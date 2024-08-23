Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-23

- Baron von Doodie – Nosey
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Seaman Dan – Friday Night Blues
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- Half Man Half Biscuit – Friday Night and the Gates Are Low
- Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
- Bitch Prefect – Adelaide
- The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
- Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
- Paul Kelly – Smells Like Rain
- The Misunderstood – Children Of The Sun (IBC Acetate 1)
- Southpaw – ALL THE FEELS
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
- 5 Sided Cube – Tylers Tape
- The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
- Laura Hill – Little Red Riding Hood
- The Audreys – Bring The Stars Out
- Fat White Family – Feed the Horse
- OSEES – ALSO THE GORILLA…
- Allday – Aussie Accents
- Hayley Mary – Brat
- Inkswel & Tableek – Smarter feat. Colonel Red (Drum Machine Version)
