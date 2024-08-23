Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2024

  1. Baron von Doodie – Nosey
  2. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  3. Seaman Dan – Friday Night Blues
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  5. Half Man Half Biscuit – Friday Night and the Gates Are Low
  6. Sacrificial Larynx – Sin Nombre
  7. Bitch Prefect – Adelaide
  8. The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
  9. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  10. Paul Kelly – Smells Like Rain
  11. The Misunderstood – Children Of The Sun (IBC Acetate 1)
  12. Southpaw – ALL THE FEELS
  13. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
  14. 5 Sided Cube – Tylers Tape
  15. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  16. Laura Hill – Little Red Riding Hood
  17. The Audreys – Bring The Stars Out
  18. Fat White Family – Feed the Horse
  19. OSEES – ALSO THE GORILLA…
  20. Allday – Aussie Accents
  21. Hayley Mary – Brat
  22. Inkswel & Tableek – Smarter feat. Colonel Red (Drum Machine Version)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2024-08-23

Previous post

Radioactive: 2024-08-23

Current track

Title

Artist