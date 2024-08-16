Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-16

- JANDA KING – No Money
- Deep Purple – No Money to Burn
- The Public Servants – Four O’clock Friday
- The Red Earth Blues Band – Wild Eyed Gypsy Man
- Aaron Thomas – Money
- ABBA – Money, Money, Money
- Villagers – Money On The Mind
- Chuck Berry – No Money Down
- Dr Feelgood – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
- Melanie Walters – The Colour Of Money
- drapht – the money
- Tony Font Show – Milk Money
- Grannyflat – Black money
- Me’Shell Ndegeocello – God. Fear. Money
- Donna Summer – She Works Hard for the Money
- Spinal Tap – gimme some money
- Redgum – The Money’s No Good
- Gerry Rafferty – Take the money and run
- Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
- women of the night – money
- The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
- Lisa Mann – Everybody’s Making Money
- Talking Heads – Dancing for Money (Unfinished Outtake)
