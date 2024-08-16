Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-16

  1. JANDA KING – No Money
  2. Deep Purple – No Money to Burn
  3. The Public Servants – Four O’clock Friday
  4. The Red Earth Blues Band – Wild Eyed Gypsy Man
  5. Aaron Thomas – Money
  6. ABBA – Money, Money, Money
  7. Villagers – Money On The Mind
  8. Chuck Berry – No Money Down
  9. Dr Feelgood – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
  10. Melanie Walters – The Colour Of Money
  11. drapht – the money
  12. Tony Font Show – Milk Money
  13. Grannyflat – Black money
  14. Me’Shell Ndegeocello – God. Fear. Money
  15. Donna Summer – She Works Hard for the Money
  16. Spinal Tap – gimme some money
  17. Redgum – The Money’s No Good
  18. Gerry Rafferty – Take the money and run
  19. Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
  20. women of the night – money
  21. The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
  22. Lisa Mann – Everybody’s Making Money
  23. Talking Heads – Dancing for Money (Unfinished Outtake)
