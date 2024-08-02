Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-02

- Haptics – Always More (Extended Club Remix)
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Crepuscular – Friday Night With Mark
- the Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (Live)
- alien ant farm – ANThology
- bodyjar – not the same
- Xzibit – paparazzi
- MOTORHEAD – ace of spades
- Baron von Doodie – Nosey
- Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
- Colourblind – Body Horror
- Fast Cars – Kids Just wanna dance
- The things – Pieces of you
- BB and the Blips – Bitcoin Baby
- Devin Gray – Crypto Punks
- deerhunter – cryptograms
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – My Cancellation Came Through
- Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – The Professor
- Tonix – I Was Asleep
- Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
- OZZY OSBOURNE – bang bang (you’re dead)
- Smeaton – Eliza Fraser
- Stuart/Arr – Breaker Morant
- Trans-AM – Slow Response
- Alan Parsons Project – The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part II)
- Alan Parsons Project – The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Suite)
- Tenacious D – The government totally sucks
- Tenacious D – kickapoo
Reader's opinions