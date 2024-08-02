Friday Wind Up: 2024-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2024

  1. Haptics – Always More (Extended Club Remix)
  2. The Genevieves – Adore You
  3. Crepuscular – Friday Night With Mark
  4. the Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (Live)
  5. alien ant farm – ANThology
  6. bodyjar – not the same
  7. Xzibit – paparazzi
  8. MOTORHEAD – ace of spades
  9. Baron von Doodie – Nosey
  10. Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
  11. Colourblind – Body Horror
  12. Fast Cars – Kids Just wanna dance
  13. The things – Pieces of you
  14. BB and the Blips – Bitcoin Baby
  15. Devin Gray – Crypto Punks
  16. deerhunter – cryptograms
  17. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – My Cancellation Came Through
  18. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – The Professor
  19. Tonix – I Was Asleep
  20. Shannon and the Clams – The Hourglass
  21. OZZY OSBOURNE – bang bang (you’re dead)
  22. Smeaton – Eliza Fraser
  23. Stuart/Arr – Breaker Morant
  24. Trans-AM – Slow Response
  25. Alan Parsons Project – The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part II)
  26. Alan Parsons Project – The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Suite)
  27. Tenacious D – The government totally sucks
  28. Tenacious D – kickapoo
