Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-19

July 19, 2024

  1. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  2. Slowmango – Manuka
  3. Tom Waits – Friday\’s Blues
  4. Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
  5. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  6. D.E.A.D – Race To The Grave
  7. Full Cream – Briefcase
  8. Paul Banks – I’ll sue you
  9. Bonsai Kitten – Robbing Banks And Smoking Crack
  10. Tina Cousins – Forever
  11. Total Control – Retiree
  12. russell morris – the real thing
  13. The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
  14. The Knickerbockers – One Track Mind
  15. Chris Morgan & The Togas – There She Goes
  16. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
  17. T.I.S.M. – Jung Talent Time
  18. The Living End – West End Riot
  19. No Microphone for you – MIsc
  20. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  21. Motorhead – On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
  22. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  23. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Only the Good Die Young
  24. Jebediah – Leaving home
  25. Linda Thompson (vocals: Martha Wainwright) – Or Nothing at All
  26. Shannon and the Clams – The Vow
  27. i killed the prom queen – dreams as hearts bleed
  28. Broken Loose – Lifeless
