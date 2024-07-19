Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-19

- Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
- Slowmango – Manuka
- Tom Waits – Friday\’s Blues
- Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- D.E.A.D – Race To The Grave
- Full Cream – Briefcase
- Paul Banks – I’ll sue you
- Bonsai Kitten – Robbing Banks And Smoking Crack
- Tina Cousins – Forever
- Total Control – Retiree
- russell morris – the real thing
- The Strangeloves – I Want Candy
- The Knickerbockers – One Track Mind
- Chris Morgan & The Togas – There She Goes
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
- T.I.S.M. – Jung Talent Time
- The Living End – West End Riot
- No Microphone for you – MIsc
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Motorhead – On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Only the Good Die Young
- Jebediah – Leaving home
- Linda Thompson (vocals: Martha Wainwright) – Or Nothing at All
- Shannon and the Clams – The Vow
- i killed the prom queen – dreams as hearts bleed
- Broken Loose – Lifeless
