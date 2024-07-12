Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-12

- Strict Face – Instant Swelter
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- Lily Allen – Friday Night
- The Ladybug Transistor – Oceans In The Hall
- King Tide – Atomised
- Abbe May and the Rockin Pneumonia – Hawaiian Disease
- Dangerman – Pink Lennon
- Soria Moria – Pirate Song
- saskwatch – second best
- OUTRAGE – the last gasp
- MACEY – BURN IT DOWN
- Suedan – La La
- Syd Barrett – Octopus
- Acte Vide – Maggot Soup
- Forever Since Breakfast – Carry on like water
- Forever Since Breakfast – Drambuie
- Raymond Scott – The Bass line generator
- Rick Nelson – Stop, look and listen
- BOB DYLAN – Tomorrow is a long time
- Charlie Rich – Pieces of my life
- Square Tugs – Serenity Now
- The Dharma Chain – YSHK
- Placement – New Disease
Reader's opinions