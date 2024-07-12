Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-12

  1. Strict Face – Instant Swelter
  2. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  3. Lily Allen – Friday Night
  4. The Ladybug Transistor – Oceans In The Hall
  5. King Tide – Atomised
  6. Abbe May and the Rockin Pneumonia – Hawaiian Disease
  7. Dangerman – Pink Lennon
  8. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  9. saskwatch – second best
  10. OUTRAGE – the last gasp
  11. MACEY – BURN IT DOWN
  12. Suedan – La La
  13. Syd Barrett – Octopus
  14. Acte Vide – Maggot Soup
  15. Forever Since Breakfast – Carry on like water
  16. Forever Since Breakfast – Drambuie
  17. Raymond Scott – The Bass line generator
  18. Rick Nelson – Stop, look and listen
  19. BOB DYLAN – Tomorrow is a long time
  20. Charlie Rich – Pieces of my life
  21. Square Tugs – Serenity Now
  22. The Dharma Chain – YSHK
  23. Placement – New Disease
