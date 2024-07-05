Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-05

Written by on July 5, 2024

  1. Serj Tankian – The unthinking majority
  2. Coneheads – Action
  3. The Darkness – Friday Night
  4. the public servants – Corporate smakes and ladders
  5. parkway drive – swallowing razorblades
  6. System of a Down – Thje Prison Song
  7. Tlot Tlot – Box of Gods
  8. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  9. Obscura Hail – Swear Jar
  10. Fred Astereo – The loneliest guy
  11. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor (PNAU Remix)
  12. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
  13. ted mulray gang – jump in my car
  14. Madness – C’est La Vie
  15. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  16. Toto – She knows the devil
  17. rhys howlett – vegemite on toast
  18. Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
  19. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Believe
  20. Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Revolt Into Style
  21. Tom Redwood (featuring Jen Lush) – No Other Way
  22. Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
  23. Axe & the – When I Was A Shelter
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-07-05

Current track

Title

Artist