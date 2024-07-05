Friday Wind Up: 2024-07-05

- Serj Tankian – The unthinking majority
- Coneheads – Action
- The Darkness – Friday Night
- the public servants – Corporate smakes and ladders
- parkway drive – swallowing razorblades
- System of a Down – Thje Prison Song
- Tlot Tlot – Box of Gods
- Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
- Obscura Hail – Swear Jar
- Fred Astereo – The loneliest guy
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor (PNAU Remix)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
- ted mulray gang – jump in my car
- Madness – C’est La Vie
- Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
- Toto – She knows the devil
- rhys howlett – vegemite on toast
- Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Believe
- Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Revolt Into Style
- Tom Redwood (featuring Jen Lush) – No Other Way
- Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
- Axe & the – When I Was A Shelter
