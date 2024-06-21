Friday Wind Up: 2024-06-21

  1. Dr. Chemtrails – FML Mega Vibe
  2. Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep-Seated Issues I’ve Had Since High School
  3. The Darkness – Friday Night
  4. Stone Sour – Friday Knights
  5. Peter Tosh – Legalize It
  6. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  7. Fleetwood Mac (with Stevie Nicks & Christine McVie) – Never Going Back Again
  8. Itchy & The Nits – Itchy & The Nits
  9. Ultravox – Vienna
  10. LED ZEPPELIN – Custard Pie
  11. QUEEN – I”m in Love With My Car
  12. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  13. Kraftwerk – Radioactivity
  14. IV League – Bleached
  15. Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
  16. Hawkwind – Opa-Loka
  17. The Genevieves – pumpkins
  18. Badland Caravan – Emerald Runes
  19. Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got A Parasite
  20. Paul Weller – Moving Canvas
  21. Richard Thompson – 1952 Vincent Black Lightning
  22. Amy Winehouse & Paul Weller – Don’t Go To Strangers
  23. Santana Feat. Michelle Branch – The Game Of Love
  24. PurÃ©e – I Guess You Were Right
