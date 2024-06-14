Friday Wind Up: 2024-06-14

Written by on June 14, 2024

  1. Koop – Drum Rhythm
  2. Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
  3. Frank Leone – Que Pena
  4. Piezo – Prayer of the Moorland
  5. Ishmael Ensemble – Dust
  6. Samora Pinderhughes – Nikki Rosa
  7. Billie Holiday – Ghost of a Chance
  8. Sharif Galal – Yallah (Radio Edit)
  9. Strict Face – SRT
  10. Fathomage – Among The Enchanted Pines
  11. Workhorse – Chain
  12. FYOOGS – I Am The Sea
  13. SAULT – Why we Cry Why We Die
  14. Moderator – Just Before Dawn
  15. Parsnip – The Babble
  16. Fish Makers Marketplace – the silver ships
  17. ephemerons – you’ll get your turn (optomistic
  18. The MONDAYS – People in the Sun
  19. GT Stringer – Wall of Blue
  20. The Tornadoes – Bustin’ Surfboards
  21. Rico – Escambo
  22. Ganimian – Come With Me To The Casbah
  23. Weird Weather – Visceral Snack
  24. U2 – The Fly
  25. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  26. Belair – Samba For A Cold Warrior
  27. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  28. Mildlife – Forever
  29. Big Thief – Time Escaping
  30. Los Days – Chasing The Day Moon
  31. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
