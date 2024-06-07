Friday Wind Up: 2024-06-07

- Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
- Outkast – Hey Ya! (Radio Mix)
- Brendan Mc Mahon – Fridays in December
- TOM REDWOOD – England
- Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- The Wheatsheaf Ukulele Collective – Lola (Original by The Kinks)
- The Commodores – Brick house
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Cheech and Chong – Acopuico Gold Filters
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Will Smith – Gettin Jiggy Wit It
- blackstreet – no diggity
- Telenn Tri – Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight
- House Of Pain – Jump Around
- The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
- mariah carey – fantasy – album version
- Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
- aleksiah – Getting Older
- Tich Lange – Move your body
- Bad//Dreems – Godless
- Miss Cheek – misunderstood
- West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
- Smash Mouth – All Star
- The Cure – So What
- Sid Vicious – My Way
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
