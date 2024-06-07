Friday Wind Up: 2024-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2024

  1. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
  2. Outkast – Hey Ya! (Radio Mix)
  3. Brendan Mc Mahon – Fridays in December
  4. TOM REDWOOD – England
  5. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
  6. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  7. The Wheatsheaf Ukulele Collective – Lola (Original by The Kinks)
  8. The Commodores – Brick house
  9. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  10. Cheech and Chong – Acopuico Gold Filters
  11. Swapmeet – Collision
  12. Will Smith – Gettin Jiggy Wit It
  13. blackstreet – no diggity
  14. Telenn Tri – Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight
  15. House Of Pain – Jump Around
  16. The Belle Stars – Iko Iko
  17. mariah carey – fantasy – album version
  18. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  19. aleksiah – Getting Older
  20. Tich Lange – Move your body
  21. Bad//Dreems – Godless
  22. Miss Cheek – misunderstood
  23. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  24. Smash Mouth – All Star
  25. The Cure – So What
  26. Sid Vicious – My Way
  27. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  29. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
