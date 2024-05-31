Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2024

  1. Amanda Turner – Amplified
  2. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  3. Sly &/and Robbie – Friday
  4. Redgum – Friday Night
  5. A Death in the family – Scrape
  6. Parkway Drive – Picture perfect, pathetic
  7. Moby – Run On
  8. Jet – Radio Song
  9. The Go-Betweens – Eight Pictures
  10. Metallica – Whiskey In The Jar
  11. MADNESS – house of fun
  12. Ramones – Beat on the Brat
  13. The Clash – i fought the law
  14. Public Image Ltd (P.I.L) – This Is Not A Love Song
  15. The Miracles – Everybodys gotta pay some dues
  16. Jimmy Ruffin – Heart
  17. The SUpremes – Whos Lovin You
  18. Little Wilie John – I’ve been Around
  19. Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
  20. The Backyarders – You’ve Got a Dick for a Nose
  21. Tlot Tlot – 48 death narcotic (split spolit)
  22. THE DAMNED – Help! (Beatles cover)
  23. Tlot Tlot – Box O’ Gods
  24. HÄGÖL – Shelter
  25. The Vains – Pickle Back
  26. Placement – Lost Sun
  27. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Lava
  28. Tom Waits – Live Circus
  29. Billy Bragg – A New England
  30. Mose Allison – The new situation
