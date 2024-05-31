Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-31

- Amanda Turner – Amplified
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Sly &/and Robbie – Friday
- Redgum – Friday Night
- A Death in the family – Scrape
- Parkway Drive – Picture perfect, pathetic
- Moby – Run On
- Jet – Radio Song
- The Go-Betweens – Eight Pictures
- Metallica – Whiskey In The Jar
- MADNESS – house of fun
- Ramones – Beat on the Brat
- The Clash – i fought the law
- Public Image Ltd (P.I.L) – This Is Not A Love Song
- The Miracles – Everybodys gotta pay some dues
- Jimmy Ruffin – Heart
- The SUpremes – Whos Lovin You
- Little Wilie John – I’ve been Around
- Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
- The Backyarders – You’ve Got a Dick for a Nose
- Tlot Tlot – 48 death narcotic (split spolit)
- THE DAMNED – Help! (Beatles cover)
- Tlot Tlot – Box O’ Gods
- HÄGÖL – Shelter
- The Vains – Pickle Back
- Placement – Lost Sun
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Lava
- Tom Waits – Live Circus
- Billy Bragg – A New England
- Mose Allison – The new situation
Reader's opinions