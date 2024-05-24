Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2024

  1. REND – IRON FIST
  2. Brian Cunningham – Do Gooder
  3. Blow Hard – friday night public bar
  4. babyteeth – Fell in Love with a Girl
  5. the darkness – i believe in a thing called love
  6. Jealous – Blackeye
  7. Emitt Rhodes – Lullaby
  8. The Clash – Police and Theives
  9. Doug MacLeod – Horse With No Rider
  10. David Bowie – Uncle Arthur
  11. Marc Bolan &/and T-Rex – Hot Love
  12. Coal Chamber – Alienate Me
  13. Maisie – Sugar for Dinner
  14. Alison Newman – Things Are About To Get Dark
  15. Marilyn Manson – The KKK Took My Baby Away
  16. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  17. axcel – groovin
  18. Lita Ford – Shot of Poison
  19. The DEADTHINGS – addicted to satan
  20. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
