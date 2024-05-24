Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-24

- REND – IRON FIST
- Brian Cunningham – Do Gooder
- Blow Hard – friday night public bar
- babyteeth – Fell in Love with a Girl
- the darkness – i believe in a thing called love
- Jealous – Blackeye
- Emitt Rhodes – Lullaby
- The Clash – Police and Theives
- Doug MacLeod – Horse With No Rider
- David Bowie – Uncle Arthur
- Marc Bolan &/and T-Rex – Hot Love
- Coal Chamber – Alienate Me
- Maisie – Sugar for Dinner
- Alison Newman – Things Are About To Get Dark
- Marilyn Manson – The KKK Took My Baby Away
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- axcel – groovin
- Lita Ford – Shot of Poison
- The DEADTHINGS – addicted to satan
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
