Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2024

  1. Cabaret Voltaire – Do the Mussolini (headkick)
  2. Sette Bello – Broken
  3. FBA – lunch time friday
  4. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  5. Loin Groin – Chicken Parma
  6. The porkers – Beergarden
  7. Rancid – 7 years on
  8. Sleater Kinney – Off with your head
  9. The Unseen – Scream Out
  10. Arcade Fire – Crown of love
  11. Jess Day – Lilith
  12. Rabbit Sex Mask – King of the Pissheads
  13. David Lynch – Pretty Fifties
  14. A vs Monkey Kong – For Starters
  15. A vs Monkey Kong – Monkey Kong
  16. The Sundials – Soundcheck Jam
  17. Fernest Arceneaux – Bye Bye Lucille
  18. Boozoo Chavis and the Majic SOunds – Im going to the country to get me a mojo hand
  19. Sonic Youth – Radical Adults lick godhead style
  20. Sonic Youth – Plastic Sun
  21. TONIX – Stars that Hold us
  22. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  23. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  24. The Lemon Twigs – My Golden Years
