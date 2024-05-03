Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2024

  1. The Cold Field – All Alone
  2. Real Estate – Friday
  3. Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
  4. Andrew Lang – Reef Cycle (Andrew Lang’s Soft Prism Mix)
  5. Pennywise – Time Marches On
  6. Snakefinger – Jesus Was a Leprechaun
  7. Orchestra – KESARIANI
  8. Panos – Don’t worry, be happy
  9. Dropkick Murphys – The Fighting 69th
  10. Laurentitis Machairatis – Youre the Voice
  11. Erin Buku – Check Your Self
  12. DIzzee Rascal – Flex
  13. Norma Jean – The Potter has no hands
  14. Telenn Tri – Crabs in the Skillet set
  15. Regurgitator – Everyday
  16. Sandi Shaw – There is always something there to remind me
  17. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  18. 1910 Fruitgum Company – Simon Says
  19. IV League – Bleached
  20. Hate Force Five – Real Good Time
  21. Photograph Your Aura – No Cigar
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2024-05-03

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-05-03

Current track

Title

Artist