Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-03

- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Real Estate – Friday
- Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
- Andrew Lang – Reef Cycle (Andrew Lang’s Soft Prism Mix)
- Pennywise – Time Marches On
- Snakefinger – Jesus Was a Leprechaun
- Orchestra – KESARIANI
- Panos – Don’t worry, be happy
- Dropkick Murphys – The Fighting 69th
- Laurentitis Machairatis – Youre the Voice
- Erin Buku – Check Your Self
- DIzzee Rascal – Flex
- Norma Jean – The Potter has no hands
- Telenn Tri – Crabs in the Skillet set
- Regurgitator – Everyday
- Sandi Shaw – There is always something there to remind me
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- 1910 Fruitgum Company – Simon Says
- IV League – Bleached
- Hate Force Five – Real Good Time
- Photograph Your Aura – No Cigar
Reader's opinions