Friday Wind Up: 2024-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2024

  1. Eyrie – City Fear
  2. herbert – friday they dance
  3. The Specials – Ghost Town (full version)
  4. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  5. Haptics – Romeo
  6. Towns – Birthdays
  7. Cold Chisel – Drinkin’ in Port Lincoln
  8. The Sundials – Do it For Myself
  9. blind lemon pledge – teacher teacher
  10. Everclear – AM Radio
  11. The Filthy Gypsies – Banned From The Pub
  12. Hawkwind – What Are We Going To Do While We’re Here
  13. Gomez – 78 Stone Wobble
  14. Pennywise – Alien
  15. Flangipanis – one more drink
  16. The Priscillas – All My Friends Are Zombies
  17. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  18. Elvis Presley – In The Ghetto
  19. Pine Point – Say It Again
  20. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  21. Metallica – Enter Sandman
  22. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
