Friday Wind Up: 2024-04-19

- West Thebarton – Hypersensitivity
- STABBITHA & the KNIFEY WIFEYS – lizard queen
- Genesis – Get ’em out by Friday
- The Trafalgars – Start Again
- Pine Point – Trying
- The Skatalites – Dan-de-lion
- Cat Stevens – Ceylon City
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Gong Li ( Non LP Track)
- Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – All My Friends are All My Friends
- Shop Assistants – Train From Kansas City
- Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devastation
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Hey Lou Reid
- Regurgitator – This is Not a Pop Song (feat. Peaches)
- JIALING – 飛 (flight
- Zombeaches – Dancing through Blood
- Midnight Oil – Naked flame
- Nine Inch Nails – Hurt
- Yard Act – We Make Hits
- Nine Below Zero – Tearful Eye
- Axe & the Ivory – Find It
- Chumbawamba – Football Song
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- Silverchair – Ana’s Song (Open Fire)
