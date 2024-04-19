Friday Wind Up: 2024-04-19

Written by on April 19, 2024

  1. West Thebarton – Hypersensitivity
  2. STABBITHA & the KNIFEY WIFEYS – lizard queen
  3. Genesis – Get ’em out by Friday
  4. The Trafalgars – Start Again
  5. Pine Point – Trying
  6. The Skatalites – Dan-de-lion
  7. Cat Stevens – Ceylon City
  8. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Gong Li ( Non LP Track)
  9. Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me
  10. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – All My Friends are All My Friends
  11. Shop Assistants – Train From Kansas City
  12. Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devastation
  13. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Hey Lou Reid
  14. Regurgitator – This is Not a Pop Song (feat. Peaches)
  15. JIALING – 飛 (flight
  16. Zombeaches – Dancing through Blood
  17. Midnight Oil – Naked flame
  18. Nine Inch Nails – Hurt
  19. Yard Act – We Make Hits
  20. Nine Below Zero – Tearful Eye
  21. Axe & the Ivory – Find It
  22. Chumbawamba – Football Song
  23. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
  24. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  25. Silverchair – Ana’s Song (Open Fire)
