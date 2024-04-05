Friday Wind Up: 2024-04-05

Written by on April 5, 2024

  1. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  2. babyteeth – Pretend We’re Dead
  3. Liam de Bruin – Friday Evening
  4. Madness – Bed and Breakfast Man
  5. The Merton Parkas – Give it to me now
  6. Ded Byrds – Rich and Nasty
  7. Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
  8. metallica – st. anger
  9. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  10. Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
  11. Haptics – Romeo
  12. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  13. Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
  14. The Wild ones – Wild Thing
  15. The Crickets – I fought the law
  16. Muddy Water – You need love
  17. Keaper – Atonement
  18. Milkweed – My Father’s Sheep is Dead
  19. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  20. Gotye, Kimbra, FISHER, Chris Lake, Sante Sansone – Somebody (Extended)
  21. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Whirlpool Dub
  22. Grandaddy – Ducky, Boris And Dart
  23. isobel campbell and mark lanegan – seafaring song
  24. Audrey Martells – Hate the Playaz
  25. Ta-Gana – Dance Floor
  26. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  27. The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
